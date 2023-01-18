See Inside Mason Disick's Epic Shoe Closet as Sister Penelope Rates His Sneakers: Watch

Penelope Disick took a stroll through her big brother's sneaker collection and shared her findings on TikTok

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 18, 2023
Penelope Disick rates Mason's Sneakers
Photo: pandkourt/TikTok

Penelope Disick is critiquing her brother's sneaker collection.

Sharing a TikTok where she enters 13-year-old brother Mason's walk-in closet, she wrote, "Rate my brother, shoes with me."

Going through the various pairs, she started with the Air Jordan 4 Retros in University Blue, which she gave an 8 out of 10, writing, "so cool."

Next, she showed off a pair of Nike SB Dunks, inspired by late rapper MF Doom, which she rated a 7 out of 10, again writing, "so cool."

Penelope moved on to the Night of Mischief Dunks, which she rated a 9 out of 10, then quickly pivoted to the Strangelove Dunks which she gave a 10 out of 10, writing, "I am going to steal these."

The Supreme Dunks got an 8 out of 10 before she took a jab at Mason's Jordan 4 Retro Union Guava Ice, writing, "you need to clean the shoes," and giving them a 7 out of 10.

Mason also had a pair of aunt Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott's Jordan 1's, which Penelope gave a 10 out of 10.

She wrapped up with a pair of white Golf Converse, which she gave a 5 out of 10, writing, "mid." Quickly ending the video, she wrote, "come back for more."

Penelope Disick Shows Off Red Hair Transformation
pandkourt/TikTok

Penelope's account, which she shares with mom Kourtney Kardashian, on TikTok has a following of 5 million and has accrued more than 93 million likes.

Kardashian, who is now married to Travis Barker, shares Penelope, Mason, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Opening up about Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October, the Lemme founder praised her daughter as "my girl that I do not worry about."

Noting that friend Simon Huck says Penelope is "a mini-me to her core," she explained, "we've spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don't worry about her."

