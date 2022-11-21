See the First Look at Nickelodeon's 'Rubble & Crew,' Spin-Off to Family Favorite 'PAW Patrol'

The PAW Patrol world is getting a little bit bigger, with one pup taking charge.

On Monday, Nickelodeon and SpinMaster announced a spin-off to the top-rated preschool series, which will celebrate a decade on the air in 2023, titled Rubble & Crew.

The 26-episode first season will follow Rubble and his pup family as they go on high-stakes adventures. The pups will use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove — a growing area neighboring PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay that needs plenty of help from Rubble and his construction crew.

Rubble & Crew's new characters — Grandpa Gravel, Auntie Crane, and pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor — will work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs, including a bigger airport, train station, bridges, tunnels, schools, fire stations, parks and more.

"Every dog has its day, so we're answering the fan demand for more of PAW Patrol's beloved bulldog, Rubble, with his very own series that marks the TV expansion of the global PAW franchise," Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, shared in a press release Monday.

"Rubble & Crew is an all-new series focusing on family and community, and it's filled with new characters and big adventures that lean into construction play patterns that will let the audience engage in a whole new way."

Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Executive Producer also shared a statement celebrating Rubble's new adventure. "As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stolen the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats."

"Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love," she added.

The PAW Patrol characters that kids know and love will also be stopping into Builder Cove to lend a helping hand to Rubble and his family.

Rubble & Crew is set to debut Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon with an international rollout on Nick Jr. channels to follow throughout the year.