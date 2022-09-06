See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'

The Molitor family is growing once again!

Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram.

After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting announcement. The couple is already parents to six sons: Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy.

In the heartwarming clip, Sarah hands Tim a gift bag with a special surprise inside.

"Oh my goodness," Tim says as he unwraps a positive pregnancy test taped on a piece of paper that reads, "I love you daddy!"

"You're a great dad," Sarah tells Tim as he begins to laugh and get emotional.

"When did that happen? Did I sneeze?" he says with a chuckle. "I'm so happy."

"Telling Tim that I'm pregnant!! Quite possibly my favorite moment ever and his reaction was the sweetest 🥰. Make sure you listen all the way to the end for what he says ❤️. Hope you enjoy seeing this sweet moment!" Sarah wrote. "So thankful for Tim and ALL the ways he supports and provides for our family. Tangibly yes- but also as an amazing husband who loves Jesus and leads our family exceptionally!"

"Honored to raise our children with you Tim! It also helps that you are my hunk 😍!" she added.

As for telling their six boys that they are getting another sibling, Tim and Sarah had their kids complete a word puzzle to figure out the news.

The boys worked together to solve the puzzle, which ultimately read, "Mommy is going to have a baby!"

"Telling our boys I'm pregnant was a highlight moment! It was so full of JOY and excitement. Make sure you watch when Jude starts to realize it…and then Hudson's face when he realizes! Priceless!" Sarah wrote on Instagram.

"One thing's for sure, this sweet baby is already WELL loved and adored! Thanks for continuing to share in our joy and the fun of this news!"