Blue Ivy shares a sweet family moment with her parents in Tiffany & Co.'s "Date Night" bonus film to its “About Love” campaign starring powerhouse couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z

See Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Make a Cute Cameo in New Tiffany & Co. Film

Blue Ivy is popping in on her parents' date night!

On Tuesday, Tiffany & Co. debuted the "Date Night" bonus film to its "About Love" campaign featuring Beyoncé and JAY-Z, in which their 9-year-old daughter makes a special appearance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, which follows the couple as they ride through Manhattan together in the backseat of a Rolls Royce (an homage to an iconic scene from Breakfast at Tiffany's), Blue Ivy is first seen as she runs behind the car to chase the moving vehicle.

Blue Ivy then steps into the car and sits sandwiched between her parents while JAY-Z plays with her glasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blue Ivy Carter Beyonce Jay-Z Blue Ivy Carter Beyonce Jay-Z

Left: Credit: Mason Poole for Tiffany & Co. Right: Credit: Mason Poole for Tiffany & Co.

The family is then greeted by a brown fluffy dog, who sits on Blue Ivy's lap while riding in the car.

The couple's Tiffany & Co. campaign celebrating their love story and undeniable chemistry launched globally in September.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has teamed up with her mom to appear in one of her videos.

She appeared in her mom's music video for the song "Brown Skin Girl," which was one of the tracks from Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift. Last month, Blue Ivy became the youngest VMA winner when she took home the award for best cinematography for the music video of "Brown Skin Girl."