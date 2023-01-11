See All the Photos from Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Whimsical Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco had a whimsical, fun-filled baby shower with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey by her side.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, celebrated their baby girl on the way with family and friends at an untraditional baby shower bash.

The event, planned by Cuoco's sister Briana, featured a live band, a multi-course dinner and dancing, with an insider exclusively telling PEOPLE the "fun celebration" was more "like a party with music, dancing and eating."

The source tells PEOPLE that the mom-to-be, 37, is "very excited about having their baby and ready for the big day."

Cuoco is also secure in her connection with her Ozark actor boyfriend as they prepare to embark on parenthood.

"She is very much in love and gets along great with Tom which makes things even better. She has found her soulmate," adds the source.

The baby shower also included a light show complete with 400 drones depicting a variety of scenes and messages. Cuoco called it the "coolest and most beautiful thing on Earth" as she shared a photo of the drones spelling out "Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023" in the night sky.

The drones transitioned to depict a bird — presumably a stork — flying by and dropping off a package that transformed into a "B" to spell out "Big Baby City." An image of a father and mother with a child in between them was also shown, as well as signs reading "It's a Girl!" and "Tom + Kaley" surrounded by hearts.

The actress's mother and father were in attendance, as well as tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, and actress Ashley Aubra. Brad Pitt was also there to celebrate the happy couple.

"Kaley is like a kid in a candy store," another source tells PEOPLE. "She is excited about life, love, her career, and now soon to be a parent. She could not be happier."

A spectacular multi-tiered cake was also available for guests, complete with personal touches referencing the couple's own background. One side was dedicated to California native Cuoco, featuring a roll of film and the iconic Hollywood sign to symbolize her acting career. The other side of the cake had a New York Giants logo and a football to represent Pelphrey's East Coast roots.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram, posting a caption in which she raved about the love she and Pelphrey, 40, were feeling.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," she wrote. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

Cuoco is excited to see the two grow into their new roles as mom and dad, with sources telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," says the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl: "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing."