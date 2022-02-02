See the Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Daughter Modeling Her New Line

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter just launched her first fashion collaboration with childrenswear brand Janie and Jack

By Georgia Slater February 02, 2022 04:22 PM

1 of 7

Daddy Daughter Time

Credit: Janie & Jack

Wade crouches down to smooth out Kaavia's dress while the two hang out on the set of the Janie and Jack campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

BFF Goals

Credit: Janie & Jack

Kaavia and her best friend Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling, joke around between shots.

3 of 7

Kisses for Kaavia

Credit: Janie & Jack

Union and Wade sandwich their little girl and give her a smooch while she holds onto a sunflower.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Floral Fun

Credit: Janie & Jack

Kaavia rests on her back as she holds out a tall sunflower for her NBA star dad to smell.

Advertisement

5 of 7

Double Trouble

Credit: Janie & Jack

Kaavia and Crosby giggle together while shooting photos for the collection.

6 of 7

Dance Party

Credit: Janie & Jack

Kaavia and her parents take a dance break during the fun-filled photo shoot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Picture Perfect

Credit: Janie & Jack

Crosby joins Kaavia and her parents for an adorable photo op while modeling the collection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next