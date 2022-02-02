See the Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Daughter Modeling Her New Line
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter just launched her first fashion collaboration with childrenswear brand Janie and Jack
Daddy Daughter Time
Wade crouches down to smooth out Kaavia's dress while the two hang out on the set of the Janie and Jack campaign.
BFF Goals
Kaavia and her best friend Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling, joke around between shots.
Kisses for Kaavia
Union and Wade sandwich their little girl and give her a smooch while she holds onto a sunflower.
Floral Fun
Kaavia rests on her back as she holds out a tall sunflower for her NBA star dad to smell.
Double Trouble
Kaavia and Crosby giggle together while shooting photos for the collection.
Dance Party
Kaavia and her parents take a dance break during the fun-filled photo shoot.
Picture Perfect
Crosby joins Kaavia and her parents for an adorable photo op while modeling the collection.