See All the Adorable Photos from Henry Golding's Daughter Lyla's 1st Birthday Party

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo celebrated their daughter Lyla's birthday with an outdoor party featuring ladybug and floral decorations

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo showered their little girl with love on her first birthday.

On Tuesday, the mom of one shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram from daughter Lyla's celebration over the weekend where family and friends came to ring in the infant's special day.

The backyard party was insect-themed, featuring decorations with butterflies and ladybugs as well as a cute ladybug costume for Lyla. The birthday girl also wore an adorable gold sparkling crown with the number one on it.

The celebration was also filled with plenty of balloons, festive drinks in customized glasses and an extravagant watermelon cake.

"Maybe it was just the day, but she changed so much after her birthday. Big girl now! Thanks to all our friends for making this so memorable 🫐🌸🐝🐞🦋🪲✨" Lo captioned her post.

On Lyla's actual birthday last Friday, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and the birthday girl, flashing all four of her teeth.

"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," Golding wrote in the caption.

Golding welcomed Lyla last year with wife Lo, 36, and paid tribute to the first-time mom in their baby announcement. "This woman right here," he wrote. "Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

The Monsoon actor raved about being a dad last year as he caught up with PEOPLE at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.