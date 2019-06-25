It's a Boy! Sebastian Maniscalco Welcomes Son Caruso Jack

It’s a boy for Sebastian Maniscalco!

The stand-up comedian’s wife Lana gave birth to their second child, a son, on Saturday, June 15, the couple’s rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Caruso Jack Maniscalco was born at 5:35 a.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz. He measured 20 inches.

Alongside the new addition, Maniscalco, 45, and Lana are also parents to daughter Serafina Simone, whom they welcomed in May 2017.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Sebastian Maniscalco Knew He Wanted to Be a Stand-Up Comedian in the Second Grade

Ahead of their daughter Serafina’s birth, Maniscalco took time to chat with PEOPLE about the couple’s baby shower, what he was most excited about in becoming a dad, bringing his new family on tour and more.

“We had some trouble in the past, so we were cautiously excited,” the star said of finding out they were expecting their first child together.

Image zoom Rich Polk Photography

Of what he was looking forward to most with his first baby, Maniscalco admitted it was “to the baby squeezing my finger and [me] squeezing her chubby legs,” adding, “I think she is going to be a big baby. I was 10½ lbs., so she might have my appetite.”

At the time, the parents-to-be already knew they were expecting a daughter — “We are planners, so we wanted to get a jump-start on purchasing clothes and preparing the nursery,” Maniscalco said — but were keeping the name under wraps until her birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Sebastian Maniscalco: How the Comedian Went From Waiting Tables to Making Millions

The proud dad-to-be has shared the occasional snapshot of his wife’s baby bump to Instagram over the past few months, including one where the family were dressed as mermaids — sans Maniscalco.

“That’s about as merman as daddy gets,” he joked in the caption of the April photo, which saw Lana in full aquatic garb, baring her belly in the sparkly blue ensemble.

The following month, Maniscalco posted a photograph of Lana and Serafina holding hands, with his wife showing off her bump in a black mini dress and their daughter in a pink dress, rocking a pair of round white sunglasses.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” he wrote.