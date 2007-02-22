Sean Preston and Jayden James "being well taken care of"

After Britney Spears entering rehab and then leaving for the second time, we were wondering how her boys were doing. In the new issue of PEOPLE, Britney’s manager Larry Rudolph tells them, that Britney’s two sons, Sean Preston, 17 months and Jayden James, 5 months, are "being well taken care of."

Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband, is said to not be using the situation against Britney, but rather wants to ensure that he is there for them and that Britney is okay;

It’s not about getting the kids away from Britney. He’s just worried about making sure he can see them. He [even] canceled plans to go to Las Vegas last weekend to physically be in L.A. if Britney or the kids needed him. Kevin wanted her to get help so she could be a good mother for their kids and not end up dead. He just couldn’t take it anymore. He was desperate for her to get help.

Britney and Kevin’s previous custody agreement ends this month and he has filed for an emergency court hearing to review the situation with their sons, and who will care for them.

Britney has an array of people supporting her at this hard time including, her mom, Lynne, dad, Jamie, sister, Jamie Lynn, Kevin and Larry.

Source: PEOPLE