"Jay is usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this," Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs said Wednesday

Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs Shares His Advice for JAY-Z About Parenting Twins: It's 'Double the Love'

The star told Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday that he’s happily given advice to the rapper about parenting twins – because he has a set of his own: daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 10.

“Jay is usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this,” said Combs, 47. “And the thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love.”

Explains the rapper and record producer, “You’re used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they’re twins, it’s truly a blessing.”

JAY-Z and wife Beyoncé welcomed their second and third children earlier this month. Combs himself also has four other children: daughter Chance, 10, and sons Christian, 19, Justin, 23, and Quincy Brown, 26.

“May God bless him and Beyoncé and the family,” adds the star. “And everybody out there that has kids, period, that’s what really runs our lives. But to have twins, it’s double the fun.”

The music mogul opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood this month, saying that his main priority is “being a great dad.”

“I’m just trying to play catch-up from all the times I was on tour and on the road and doing different things,” said Combs who, alongside musical ventures, has had success in acting, fashion design and various ad campaigns.