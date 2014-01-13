"The baby craves lots of soul food and lots of spices," the actress and author tells PEOPLE. "So we go to all the soul restaurants in Los Angeles"

Soleil Moon Frye Is 'About to Pop Any Second'

Image zoom



Sara De Boer/Startraks

Baby’s not due for another month, but don’t tell Mom!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m about to pop out any second,” Soleil Moon Frye, 37, told PEOPLE at Sean Penn‘s Help Haiti Home gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. “It would be really fun if it happened tonight!”

The Punky Brewster star, who is counting down the days until her baby boy’s birth, shares that her unborn son already has some unique cravings of his own.

“The baby craves lots of soul food and lots of spices,” jokes Frye. “So we go to all the soul restaurants in Los Angeles. We love Roscoe’s. The baby loves chicken and waffles!”

Frye and husband Jason Goldberg already have two children, daughters Jagger Joseph Blue, 5½, and Poet Sienna Rose, 8, and the actress admits her third pregnancy hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

“It’s a little crazy. Running after two while being pregnant with a third is tough,” confesses Frye. “I’m just trying my best. It’s a balancing act. It’s constantly juggling. And you got to know it’s okay to make mistakes — we all make mistakes.”

But, along with mistakes come exciting new milestones.

“Jagger’s in kindergarten and she’s losing more teeth. And Poet is 8 going on 18,” jokes the actress and author. “It’s crazy. They’re getting so big and changing. It’s amazing to see.”

So, will there be any more babies in Frye’s future? “That would be up to my hubby,” she says with a laugh. “I would have a whole zoo at my house. We’ll see how the third goes!”

— Matthew Cole Weiss