Father of Two! Sean Paul Welcomes Daughter Remi Leigh with Wife Jodi

Sean Paul has stepped into double dad duty!

The rapper and dancehall icon, 46, welcomed his second child with wife Jodi: a daughter named Remi Leigh Henriques, Jodi first shared on Instagram in late August.

Baby Remi was born on Tuesday, Aug. 20, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz.

The couple also have a son together: 2½-year-old Levi Blaze, who is already learning the tricks of the trade when it comes to feeding his baby sister properly.

“Don’t give her a milkshake!” Jodi gently told her son in an Instagram Story video posted Monday, showing the new big brother twisting her bottle around a bit as he fed Remi.

“Welcome 2 the gang my beautiful daughter,” the proud dad captioned a family photo while announcing his baby girl’s birth Tuesday on his own Instagram account.

The “Cheap Thrills” and “Rockabye” singer announced the couple’s baby on the way in February with a cute mock poster on his Instagram, featuring Levi as the lead singer.

“Every rockstar needs a sidekick,” read the text atop the picture of the star’s son holding a microphone, backed by Paul and Jodi — the latter with her hand over her baby bump. “Arriving August 2019.”

Jodi posted the same photo to her Instagram, captioning it, “Making music and making babies!” and adding on hashtags including, “#SideKickComingAugust2019,” “#LeadSingerGotCompany,” “#BandComplete,” “#ItsAGirl” and “#BlessedBeyondMeasure.”

Paul (whose given name is Sean Paul Francis Henriques) previously announced Levi’s impending arrival with a similar poster photo, which read, “Lead singer arriving February 2017.”

Paul and Jodi said their “I do”s in May 2012. And before the arrival of their first child, the Jamaican musician told BBC News that she’d been getting him ready to be a parent.

“My wife’s been doing a lot of preparation and warning me,” Paul told the outlet in December 2016. “But I’ve always been like, ‘Ach, I’ll be a great dad.’ “

He joked in addition, “Then there’s times when I’m talking out loud and I’m realizing that I’m going to have to clean that filthy mouth out!”