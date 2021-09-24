Sean Maguire and Tanya Flynn are also proud parents to sons Flynn Patrick, 6, and Leo James, 3

Sean Maguire and Wife Tanya Flynn Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Amèlie: 'Our Family Is Complete'

Sean Maguire is one proud girl dad!

The Once Upon a Time actor, 45, and his wife Tanya Flynn welcomed their third child — a daughter named Amèlie Rose — earlier this month, he announced on his Instagram. Sharing a close-up photo of their baby girl's hand, Maguire wrote in a Sept. 8 post, "Welcome to the world my little angel."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, Maguire shared a picture of himself and his two sons — Flynn Patrick, 6, and Leo James, 3 — posing with the family's newest addition.

"Feeling very grateful to my incredible wife Tanya for bringing our beautiful daughter Amèlie Rose into the world," he caption the image. "The boys & I couldn't be more in love with her. Our family is complete."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Maguire and Flynn, a former police detective, married in October 2012.

The couple announced in April that they were expecting their third child together, sharing a sweet family portrait in which one of their sons was pictured touching Flynn's belly.

"Very excited to share the news. We are expecting a baby girl," Maguire wrote at the time. "We couldn't be happier. The boys have no idea what's in store! #daddysgirl ❤️."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

Maguire previously told Sean Maguire Daily that fatherhood has made him think more about the importance of providing a better world for the future generation.

"Where it once used to be 'Well, this will do me' you now think of what the world will be like when [you] have a child," said Maguire, who works regularly for Oxfam International.