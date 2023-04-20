Sean Lowe 'Thanked God' Son Samuel was Safe After Armed Robbers Tried to Steal His Truck: 'Scary'

Sean Lowe had his oldest child with him when a "kind of scary" incident unfolded

Published on April 20, 2023 05:30 PM
Sean Lowe's Son Samuel was With Him at Mall When Armed Robbers Tried Stealing His Truck https://www.instagram.com/p/CiTkfK4s2MS/
Photo: sean lowe/instagram

Sean Lowe had his little guy with him during a scary experience at the mall.

While answering fan questions on Instagram Wednesday, The Bachelor alum, 39, revealed a "kind of scary" situation that happened when he and son Samuel Thomas, 6½, recently went to the mall.

"Two months ago, I was checking out at Dick's Sporting Goods in Dallas when a woman came in and said, '4 guys are outside trying to steal a truck,'" he began.

"I told Samuel to stay inside, I went outside and found 4 guys in ski masks attempting to steal my truck," the father of three continued. "Long story short, they didn't get caught, a witness saw them holding gun out of the window of their getaway car."

Sean Lowe's Son Samuel was With Him at Mall When Armed Robbers Tried Stealing His Truck https://www.instagram.com/p/CiTkfK4s2MS/
sean lowe/instagram

Lowe noted that he's "thanked God 1000x for not allowing Samuel and I to walk up on them unknowingly."

When a fan noted this wasn't the first time someone's tried to steal Lowe's truck, he said it's "because I'm an idiot and bought an obnoxiously loud and fast truck that criminals love," adding he would be "selling it soon."

In the same Q&A, Lowe shared that they recently had to give away their dog Gus, a Bullmastiff, after he bit Samuel on the side of the head.

The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici with their three children. Catherine (Giudici) Lowe/Instagram

Lowe, who shares sons Samuel, and Isaiah Hendrix, 5 next month, plus daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, said that "one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head."

"The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head," he shared. "So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first. But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally."

Prior to the incident, Lowe said there were a "couple of instances of resource guarding in the past when [Gus] snapped at/bit Mia."

