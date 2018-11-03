Sean Lowe Reveals Son Isaiah Has Been Hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit for Bronchiolitis

Sean Lowe is asking for prayers after his son Isaiah Hendrix was hospitalized.

On Friday, the 34-year-old former Bachelor shared a photo to Instagram and revealed that his 5-month-old son came down with a bad cough and he has since been admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” Sean began the post, alongside a photo of his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe watching over Isaiah in a hospital bed.

“We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days,” he continued. “Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great.”

“We’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome,” Sean added.

Sean Lowe and Isaiah Sean Lowe/Instagram

RELATED: Sean Lowe Opens Up About 4-Week-Old Son Isaiah: I’m Excited to Watch My Boys ‘Grow Up Together’

Sean and Catherine, 32, welcomed their second child on May 18. The couple also shares son Samuel Thomas, 2.

The dad-of-two, who previously revealed he takes “so much pride in fatherhood,” told PEOPLE in June that he looked forward to watching his boys grow up together.

“Samuel constantly wants to give him kisses and Isaiah just lays there and takes it and never cries,” Sean said. “He’s such a chill baby.”

“I just think it will be so fun to watch them grow up together and be best friends,” he added. “I’m really excited to watch the dynamic as these boys grow into men.”

The Lowe family

Just like with the couple’s first child, Sean and Catherine didn’t find out the sex of the new baby until his birth.