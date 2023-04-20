Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.

Sean Lowe shared that his family recently had to give away their dog Gus, a Bullmastiff, after he bit 6½-year-old son Samuel on the side of his head, requiring a trip to the emergency room

Published on April 20, 2023 11:35 AM
Sean Lowe son Samuel
Photo: Sean Lowe/Instagram

Sean Lowe's oldest child is recovering well after a scary incident with their dog.

While answering fan questions on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, Lowe, 39, shared that they recently had to give away their dog Gus, a Bullmastiff, after he bit son Samuel Thomas, 6½, on the side of the head.

Lowe, who shares sons Samuel, and Isaiah Hendrix, 5 next month, plus daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe, said that "one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head."

"The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head," he shared. "So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first. But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally."

Prior to the incident, Lowe said there were a "couple of instances of resource guarding in the past when [Gus] snapped at/bit Mia."

In a follow-up slide, Lowe noted that Samuel is "doing great" since the accident.

"Staple removed and he's fully healed. He misses his dog, too. And so do his brother and sister," added the former Bachelor star.

Asked if the family will get another dog, Lowe said he's "sure we will but it won't be for a while."

"I'm a huge dog lover (Catherine would call it a sickness) but it'd feel like I was cheating on Gus if we got one anytime soon," he added.

