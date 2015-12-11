Sean Lowe Reveals He's 'Secretly Rooting' for a Boy with Pregnant Wife Catherine Giudici



Sean Lowe has a gender-specific color in mind… blue!

The former Bachelor star can’t wait to be a father especially if his firstborn child with wife Catherine Giudici is a son.

“Like most guys, I’m secretly rooting for a boy,” Lowe, 32, wrote on his Patheos blog on Thursday.

“But I know that if we have a girl, she will have me wrapped around her little finger from day one.”

The parents-to-be shared the news on their Instagram accounts Tuesday, with Lowe writing, “It’s happening! I’m going to be a dad!”

As for what he is most looking forward to as a parent the reality star noted, “having the little boy or girl fall asleep on my chest for the first time.”

Adding, “Catherine says she just wants to see our boxer Lola snort (which she does constantly) in the baby’s face.”

In her latest post, Giudici, 29, shared a hilarious snap of her husband, proving he’s a kid at heart. Lowe expressed his overjoyed emotions by being silly and dancing shirtless with the pregnant star asking her followers: “Is this guy ready to be a dad?”