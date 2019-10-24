Sean Lowe Jokes About Kissing Son, 17 Months, on the Lips: 'Let Me Know When' It 'Gets Weird'

Sean Lowe has a sense of humor about how he shows affection to his kids.

The former Bachelor — who is currently expecting his third child with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — posted a sweet photograph to social media on Wednesday, which showed him giving the couple’s 17-month-old son Isaiah Hendrix a kiss on the lips.

Without waiting for any of his followers to voice their opinions, Lowe, 35, seemed to jokingly reference the unsolicited criticism famous parents have been known to get for kissing their kids on the mouth.

“Will you guys let me know when kissing my kid on the lips gets weird? Thanks,” he captioned the snapshot.

The couple first announced that they are expecting their third child over the summer, confirming the news exclusively to PEOPLE.

“It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours,” said Giudici Lowe, 33. “Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out. It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

The third-time mom-to-be went on to share with PEOPLE that their older child Samuel Thomas, 3, couldn’t be happier to become a big brother again.

“He’s very excited and kissing the baby good night and praying for the baby,” she said. “He knows what’s happening. He wants to see the baby — he’s trying to look down my shirt to see the baby!”

Giudici Lowe also told PEOPLE that after having two boys, she’s hoping her baby on the way will be a girl.

“I had wanted to try for a girl and so that went through my head,” she said of the moments right after she and Lowe learned they are expecting again. “That went out the window! I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I might have a third boy!’ And we won’t find out until it’s born. We’ve done that every time.”

“I definitely am praying very hard for a girl. I’m trying to think girl thoughts,” Giudici Lowe added, clarifying that despite her preference, her baby’s sex is not what’s most important.

“That’s why we don’t want to find out. I’m going to love this baby no matter what,” she explained. “I’m going to find out when I meet it and love that baby.”