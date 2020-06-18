Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Bachelor alum Sean Lowe chats with PEOPLE about Father's Day plans and parenting three kids at home with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe

Sean Lowe Says He Hopes His Kids 'Don't Care' That He and Wife Catherine Met on The Bachelor

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe's life together looks a lot different now than it did when they first met on The Bachelor seven years ago.

Roses, whimsical dates and ice palaces have been replaced with onesies and bath time as the former reality stars spend time at home with their three young children: Mia Mejia, 5 months, Isaiah Hendrix, 2, and Samuel Thomas, who turns 4 early next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Lowe, 36, is hoping the kids won't ask too many questions about how he and Catherine, 34, first became acquainted with one another.

"I'm hoping the kids don't care — that they think it's super lame when they're teenagers," he tells PEOPLE. "But I've got a backup plan, if they really are interested … Catherine had someone edit the entire season where it's only me and her, so we can show them that, as opposed to the whole season with all the other women involved."

There's enough excitement already living with three little ones under the age of 4. As Lowe adds, "something happens every day around here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom The Lowe family Catherine Lowe/Instagram

"The other day, Samuel — who was hanging out naked — thought it would be great to leave our backyard while I wasn't paying attention, ring our neighbor's doorbell and ask the little girl who lives there if she wanted to come swim in our plastic kiddie pool," he says. "I had to apologize profusely to her dad who, thankfully, had a good sense of humor."

Ahead of Father's Day, Lowe is partnering with Gillette and Target to encourage dads everywhere to rock a clean-shaven face. Research studies have shown that skin-to-skin contact with a newborn is essential for parent-child bonding — and as Lowe says of his own daughter Mia, "She doesn't want my scratchy, prickly scruff on my face."

Both Samuel and Isaiah have quickly embraced their roles as big brothers to the sweet infant. "Sometimes they love her too much," Lowe jokes. "They give her so many kisses to the point where I have to tell them, 'Hey, guys, let her breathe a little bit.' "

RELATED VIDEO: How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Are Settling into Life as Parents of Three Kids Under 4

Though Lowe hasn't swapped parenting advice with other franchise alums, he enjoys watching their kids grow up.

"It's crazy that The Bachelor is creating all of these little families, but it seems like those guys are doing well in fatherhood," he tells PEOPLE — and the same could be said of Lowe, whose Instagram is filled with family selfies and silly videos of the kids' antics.

He and Catherine are planning to celebrate Father's Day at home, he says, watching the little ones ride scooters in their Dallas neighborhood and play baseball in the backyard.