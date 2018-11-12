Sean Lowe Gives an Update on Son Isaiah's Health: 'Fully Recovered and Breathing Much Better'

Isaiah Hendrix is back to his old self!

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe‘s 5-month-old younger son “is back home with his family” and “doing great,” his dad tells PEOPLE, after the infant was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit earlier this month to help him fight a case of bronchiolitis.

“After spending four days in the pediatric ICU, he’s now fully recovered and breathing much better,” says the former Bachelor, 34, who also shares 2-year-old son Samuel Thomas with Giudici Lowe.

He adds, “Catherine and I are so thankful for all of the prayers and kind messages sent to us while this was happening, and we’re especially thankful for the wonderful doctors and nurses at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas who took such great care of our little boy.”

The spouses first revealed little Isaiah’s health woes in an Instagram photo showing Giudici Lowe, 32, watching over her baby boy in a hospital bed.

“Long story short — we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” Lowe began the post. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great.”

“We’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome,” he added.

As the weekend progressed, the former reality star kept his followers in the loop with his son’s medical condition, sharing a photo of Isaiah smiling in the hospital. “Guess who’s in good spirits today?” he wrote on Instagram.

His wife did the same, posting a sweet selfie with Isaiah on Saturday. In it, she announced that the prayers and well wishes from their followers were working, as she kissed her son on the head.

The following Monday, Giudici Lowe wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of Isaiah laying naked on his tummy and flashing a huge smile, “Isaiah’s back! And butt!”

“Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us!” she continued. “Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy ❤️ Happy dimples all around!”