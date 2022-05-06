Catherine Giudici Lowe Says Husband Sean Crafts Cards from Their Kids for Mother's Day: 'Daddy Writes Them'

Family is everything to Catherine Giudici Lowe.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies for the second year of its Mrs. T's All-Star Moms campaign, the 36-year-old former Bachelor star also opens up about Mother's Day plans, and how her husband Sean Lowe always makes the holiday extra special.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am pretty low-key when it comes to my own celebration," Catherine tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I just love spending time with my children."

Noting that "some flowers and my kids" are all she needs to make the annual affair special, the mother of three adds, however, that "a handwritten card" is something she cherishes deeply.

"Usually, Daddy writes them, so then it's really just a card from Daddy, which I like too, but with their little hands on them, or them trying to write their name, which is very, very sweet," she says. "These moments are very fun. ... Spending the day and just being together is my ideal Mother's Day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Catherine Giudici Lowe Credit: Catherine Giudici Lowe/Instagram

Catherine and husband Sean, 38, share three children together — sons Isaiah Hendrix, 3, and Samuel Thomas, 5, plus daughter Mia Mejia, 2.

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE, Catherine says that she sees many similarities between herself and Sean in their three little ones, but middle son Isaiah shares the most similar qualities with his mom and dad.

"I would say Isaiah [is most like us both] because he is happy-go-lucky, and he's also the second child," she explains. "Sean and I are second children, which I think explains a lot about someone's personality if they're second-born, which is go-with-the-flow, not very meticulous and silly."

"Isaiah is that, but Samuel is very emotional and sensitive, which is me, too," she adds. "They all have a bit of me, and then Mia is showing her sass, which I have to say is me, but I don't want to say it's me. But it's me."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Catherine Giudici Lowe Credit: catherinegiudici/Instagram

As her kids get older, Catherine says she plans to teach them many life lessons along the way, including the important ideology of "being kind to everyone."

"Obviously, any path you're on, if you're kind to people, that goes so far and it shows your heart," she says. "That's what we've been, at least at this young age, very much promoting."

"Kindness, which is different than being nice, kindness is from your heart, and I think we do a pretty good job of showing each other that we love each other," she continues.

Adds Catherine: "In knowing that they feel loved, I feel like they are easily kind to other people and can love on other people well."

RELATED VIDEO: Sisters Surprise Mom for Mother's Day

Last month, Mrs. T's Pierogies began spotlighting moms across the country for its Mrs. T's All-Star Moms campaign, which provides support and encouragement for moms to invest in their own hobbies and interests.

Since April 12, the brand has been giving out $5,000 to three weekly winners in an effort to help fund what they love. The winners, the company says, have also received a special prize pack.

On Sunday, Mrs. T's will select one nominated mom and award her with a grand prize of $15,000 and a year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies.

"Moms, to me, are just superheroes. What Mrs. T's is doing with their All-Star Moms program is supporting and encouraging moms," Catherine tells PEOPLE. "I think that moms should be celebrated, not just on Mother's Day ... but every day. I think moms just don't get enough credit, to be honest."