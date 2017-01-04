The family cuteness won't let up when it comes to Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici Lowe and their 6-month-old son Samuel Thomas

Sean Lowe Posts Adorable Snap of Himself with Wife Catherine and Son Samuel: 'I Love My Little Family'

Three’s company for the Lowe family!

New parents Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are following up the holiday season by continuing to share adorable shots of themselves and 6-month-old son Samuel Thomas on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Lowe posted a photo of the threesome all smiles for the camera, with little Samuel decked out in a fuzzy-looking winter onesie complete with hood and beanie, sporting tiny Converse sneakers on his feet.

“I love my little family,” Lowe, 33, captioned the sweet snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Bachelor alums have been sharing moments from their little guy’s first holiday season. Notable standouts? Samuel hanging out amidst snowy landscapes, sporting matching outfits with his parents and giggling at their general silliness.

“I’m in love, I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it!” Giudici Lowe, 30, captioned a December shot of herself and Samuel hanging out in a restaurant booth, quoting Will Ferrell‘s famous line in the movie Elf.

The couple — who wed in January 2014 — recently celebrated four years together. Samuel is their first child, and in November, they gave the world a peek into his nursery.