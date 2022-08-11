Sean Lowe Makes a 'Bachelor' Joke in Photo Giving Daughter Mia a Rose: 'I've Still Got It!'

Sean Lowe's daughter, Mia, gave a big smile in the sweet photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 04:32 PM
Sean Lowe holding daughter Mia as she holds onto a large rose

Sean Lowe is gifting a rose to his favorite girl.

In a sweet photo shared on Instagram Thursday, the former Bachelor, 38, holds his daughter Mia Mejia, 2, as she giggles and clutches a rose in her hands.

"Ten years later and I've still got it!" Sean joked in the caption.

Sean and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — who fell in love with and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor back in 2013 — are parents to Mia, Isaiah Hendrix, 3 and Samuel Thomas, 5.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies in April, Catherine, 36, opened up about the idea of her and Sean adding to their family.

Noting that she "would probably have 20 children" if she could, she said, "I love having children, I love being pregnant, I love all the things about it. But at a certain point, it feels a little selfish to continue to add children and not pour back into them."

"So, right now, we're really focusing on our three," she continued, later adding that they remain open to the idea of welcoming another bundle of joy into their lives sometime in the future, though this time via a different avenue. "We're still kind of looking into adoption, but I think biologically, we're done, sad to say," she shared.

Sean and Catherine Lowe
sean Lowe/ instagram; Bryan Bedder/Getty

"It actually really hurts to say that, because I love being pregnant and the joy that that closeness brings, but we're going to focus on our babies now. We had them so back-to-back that now, the independence that they've given us and the time that we could breathe, has been really satisfying," Catherine added. "... [But] if we adopted, I would love to adopt a newborn, just because I love babies."

In a December 2020 Instagram post, Sean shared an adorable photo of his trio of children smiling together, with little Mia in the center wearing a blue onesie. The proud dad called his kids the prize of starring on the reality dating show.

"These are my trophies from The Bachelor," he wrote, before joking, "Would've preferred a cash prize but I'll take it."

Related Articles
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Says She Is Open to Adoption for Next Baby: 'Biologically, We're Done'
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Says Husband Sean Crafts Cards from Their Kids for Mother's Day: 'Daddy Writes Them'
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya
Every Bachelor Nation'' Contestant Who Received a First Impression Rose and Won
Card Placeholder Image
Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe Celebrate Baby Shower
Sean and Catherine Lowe
Sean Lowe Shares Sweet Photo of Kids, Gives Nod to Wife Catherine: 'Trophies from The Bachelor'
Sean Lowe
It's a Girl! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Welcome Their Third Child, Daughter Mia Mejia
Catherine Giudici Instagram
Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe Share Photos of Sons Meeting Newborn Baby Sister: 'They Love Her'
catherine and sean lowe
How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Are Settling into Life as Parents of Three Kids Under 4
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Calls Husband Sean 'Dad of the Decade' for His Support After C-Section
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Match with Their 3 Kids in Festive Family Photo for July 4th
catherine and sean lowe
'The Bachelor' 's Sean and Catherine Lowe's Sweetest Family Moments
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Jokes 'She Escaped' with First Postpartum Photo After Daughter's Birth
sean-lowe-catherine.jpg
Sean Lowe Says He Hopes His Kids 'Don't Care' That He and Wife Catherine Met on 'The Bachelor'
catherine and sean lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Describes Worst Part of C-Section Recovery: 'I Can't Pick Up My Children'
Sean Lowe
'The Bachelor' 's Sean Lowe Talks Life with Three Kids Under 4: 'I Want to Enjoy the Newborn Phase'
sean lowe instagram
The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Calls Husband Sean Lowe 'My Dream Man' in Birthday Tribute