Sean Lowe Makes a 'Bachelor' Joke in Photo Giving Daughter Mia a Rose: 'I've Still Got It!'

Sean Lowe is gifting a rose to his favorite girl.

In a sweet photo shared on Instagram Thursday, the former Bachelor, 38, holds his daughter Mia Mejia, 2, as she giggles and clutches a rose in her hands.

"Ten years later and I've still got it!" Sean joked in the caption.

Sean and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — who fell in love with and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor back in 2013 — are parents to Mia, Isaiah Hendrix, 3 and Samuel Thomas, 5.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies in April, Catherine, 36, opened up about the idea of her and Sean adding to their family.

Noting that she "would probably have 20 children" if she could, she said, "I love having children, I love being pregnant, I love all the things about it. But at a certain point, it feels a little selfish to continue to add children and not pour back into them."

"So, right now, we're really focusing on our three," she continued, later adding that they remain open to the idea of welcoming another bundle of joy into their lives sometime in the future, though this time via a different avenue. "We're still kind of looking into adoption, but I think biologically, we're done, sad to say," she shared.

sean Lowe/ instagram; Bryan Bedder/Getty

"It actually really hurts to say that, because I love being pregnant and the joy that that closeness brings, but we're going to focus on our babies now. We had them so back-to-back that now, the independence that they've given us and the time that we could breathe, has been really satisfying," Catherine added. "... [But] if we adopted, I would love to adopt a newborn, just because I love babies."

In a December 2020 Instagram post, Sean shared an adorable photo of his trio of children smiling together, with little Mia in the center wearing a blue onesie. The proud dad called his kids the prize of starring on the reality dating show.

"These are my trophies from The Bachelor," he wrote, before joking, "Would've preferred a cash prize but I'll take it."