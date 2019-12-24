Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Welcome Their Third Child, a Baby Girl Named Mia

Image zoom Catherine Giudici catherine giudici/instagram

Lowe family, party of five!

Catherine Giudici Lowe has given birth to her third child with husband Sean Lowe — a baby girl named Mia.

On Monday, Giudici Lowe, 33, shared a sweet Instagram selfie, which shows her smiling widely as she snuggles her newborn in the hospital.

“Mama, Mia 💕,” Giudici Lowe captioned the post, revealing the infant’s name.

Lowe, 36, also announced Mia’s arrival with an Instagram post that shows him holding his baby girl in his arms.

“I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

Before the baby’s arrival, Lowe posted a selfie of his own, capturing himself with Giudici Lowe in the delivery room as they both cradled her pregnant belly for the last time.

“It’s almost time to meet the new baby! Such a special time for me,” he captioned the post.

The new addition joins the Bachelor Nation couple’s sons Isaiah Hendrix, 19 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3.

“An ode to this baby’s last night as the baby 🥺,” Giudici Lowe captioned a selfie with Isaiah on Sunday, writing alongside another that showed her boys snuggling up to her belly, “I don’t think the baby knows how much love is really in store for him/her 🥰.”

The Lowe family

The spouses met, fell in love and got engaged during Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor, tying the knot in a fairytale wedding that aired live on TV in January 2014.

They revealed their third pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in June, with Giudici Lowe, 33, saying “it was a complete surprise” to be expecting again.

“Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out,” she added. “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

“Obviously, it’s going to be overwhelming and exhausting but they get to be best friends forever,” the then-expectant mom told PEOPLE. “We get to have these children who are going to be so close in age and get to grow up and have all these memories. Yeah, it’ll be hard for us but it’s just a chapter. It’s so fleeting.”

Later that month, the former reality star told PEOPLE she was hoping for a girl after two boys, but would be happy either way. (The couple didn’t find out the baby’s sex before delivery day.)

“I had wanted to try for a girl and so that went through my head,” she said of the moments right after she and Lowe, 36, learned they were expecting again. “That went out the window! I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I might have a third boy!’ And we won’t find out until it’s born. We’ve done that every time.”

“I definitely am praying very hard for a girl. I’m trying to think girl thoughts,” said Giudici Lowe, though she clarified that her baby’s sex is not what’s most important.

“That’s why we don’t want to find out. I’m going to love this baby no matter what,” she explained. “I’m going to find out when I meet it and love that baby.”

Catherine Giudici Lowe's baby shower

Catherine Giudici Lowe's baby shower

Giudici Lowe was thinking pink when it came to her baby shower, though — not necessarily because she was committed to having a daughter, but because if she and Lowe did end up welcoming a third son, she would “have to wait a very long time to have another girly party.”

Among the blush-colored balloons were cloud-topped fizzy drinks complete with pink straws and tags reading, “#CatherineIsOnCloud9.” Guests enjoyed sandwiches, cake pops, cookies and other treats on pink plates, while tulle and bows also decorated the sweet space.

“I’m doing obnoxious pink, fun, girly, feminine, whatever, because I’ve never gotten to do anything girly and I thought why not do it for the ambiguous gender that is my third child?” Giudici Lowe said on her Instagram Story. “It is not a gender reveal. It is not an actual ‘girl’ baby shower. It’s just a girly baby shower.”

The star captioned a series of photos from the fun day on her Instagram feed, “We don’t know if the baby is a girl or not, but we’re gonna party as if it is. 🎀”