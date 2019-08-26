Sean Duffy to 'Step Down' from Congressman Duties Due to 'Complications' with 9th Baby on the Way

Image zoom Sean Duffy (R) and Rachel Campos-Duffy Shutterstock

Sean Duffy is resigning from his political platform due to complications with his daughter on the way.

The former Real World cast member, 47, announced on Facebook Monday that he would be leaving his position as U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district effective Sept. 23, to care for his family that includes wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, their eight kids and their soon-to-arrive ninth child.

“After eight and a half years, the time has come for me to focus more on the reason we fight these battles — family,” Duffy wrote. “As you all know, raising a family is hard work. It’s especially true for one as large and busy as mine. Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging and for that reason, I have always been open to signs from God when it comes to balancing my desire to serve both my family and my country.”

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition,” he continued. “With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now.”

“It is not an easy decision — because I truly love being your Congressman — but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility,” Duffy added.

The Republican politician continued on to say he would “be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years,” and “especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family.”

“We hope they keep coming! I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family,” he said.

Campos-Duffy, a Fox News contributor and Duffy’s fellow Real World alum, announced on Instagram in May alongside a sonogram video that she and her husband of 20 years are expecting baby No. 9.

“Buckingham Palace isn’t the only one with big baby news … we found out God isn’t done with our family yet,” Campos-Duffy wrote to accompany the clip.

“Baby #9 coming this fall!” she added, concluding her caption with, “Don’t tell us we’re crazy. We prefer brave and full of hope for America’s future!”

The couple’s eight other children — Patrick Miguel, Margarita, Maria-Victoria Margarita, Paloma Pilar, John-Paul, Lucia-Belén, Xavier Jack and Evita Pilar — range in age from 3 to 19.