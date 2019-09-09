Pregnant Rachel Campos-Duffy Says Baby on the Way Could Have 'Developmental Challenges'

Image zoom Sean Duffy, Rachel Campos-Duffy and their kids Courtesy Rachel Campos Duffy

Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy are putting family first.

Last month, the congressman announced that he would be stepping down from his position as U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district as a result of complications with the couple’s daughter — their ninth child on the way.

Now, they’re opening up further about the baby’s health on Monday’s episode of The View, where Campos-Duffy, 47, also talked about her new children’s book, Paloma Wants to be Lady Freedom.

“The baby does have holes in the heart but also could have some other developmental challenges, so we just wanted to create more space in our life,” the mom-to-be said of their decision to have Duffy, 47, resign effective Sept. 23.

“You know how challenging it is to be a child inside a political family,” Campos-Duffy told two of the show’s co-hosts, Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain. “We feel like there’s some things we regret and some things we missed out on, and after eight and a half years we’re tired of doing that.”

"There's only one Duffy dad."@RepSeanDuffy on his decision to step down from Congress: "I made the choice to spend a little more time with Rachel and the kids and find a little different career path that gives me more time." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Cy8PjuK28B — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2019

Image zoom Rachel Campos-Duffy (L) and Sean Duffy Shutterstock

One big thing she will miss when her husband and former Real World castmate leaves his political post? “Whenever the Capitol shows up on the [TV] screen,” says the Fox News contributor.

“My little kids will say, ‘Look, there’s Daddy’s office,’ ” she adds proudly. “That still gives me chills. But you know what? Family first.”

The couple’s eight other children — Patrick Miguel, Margarita, Maria-Victoria Margarita, Paloma Pilar, John-Paul, Lucia-Belén, Xavier Jack and Evita Pilar — range in age from 3 to 19. But their new daughter on the way is “the first [baby] we’ve had with complications,” said Duffy on Fox & Friends last month, where they revealed that their baby has “a couple holes in the heart” and would need open-heart surgery following her birth.

“It’s pretty easy for us in the sense that we’re lifers. We believe in life, and whatever gifts God gives us, we accept them. And this is gonna be a great gift,” he continued. “Yeah, it’s gonna be a little more stressful, but this little baby will have eight other siblings to wrap their loving arms around her, and we’re gonna do it as a family. We’ll figure out a different way to balance our lives.”

“This little baby couldn’t have a better, more loving home to come into,” Duffy added. “And we’re excited for her to come. And it’s gonna be easier for her, too, not to have her dad flying back and forth to Washington, D.C. … [But] I might come back to politics. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. It’s just at this time, I need to take a moment and make sure Rachel and I and this baby are healthy and doing well.”

Duffy announced earlier that week that he would resign from his position, explaining in a Facebook post that his choice to step down came after learning the baby, due to arrive in late October, “will need even more love, time and attention due to complications, including a heart condition.”

“It is not an easy decision — because I truly love being your Congressman — but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility,” Duffy added.

The Republican politician continued on to say he would “be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years,” and “especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family.”