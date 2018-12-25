Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Twin Girls Mark First Christmas Since Kim Porter's Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his twin girls are ringing in their first Christmas since the girls’ mother Kim Porter died at age 47 in November.

In a sweet snapshot on Twitter, Combs happily sits between D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who celebrated their 12th birthday days earlier, in front of a glittering Christmas tree with gold and silver embellishments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“L O V E MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND YOURS,” Combs captioned it.

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND YOURS. pic.twitter.com/yZu79aSqpV — Diddy (@Diddy) December 25, 2018

Christmas is evoking lots of nostalgia for Combs’ family. Earlier in December, Quincy Brown, Porter’s child with Al B. Sure and the son Combs helped raise, released a music video for his single “Christmas Time,” dedicated to his mother.

RELATED: Inside Diddy’s Relationship with the Children He Shared with Kim Porter

When Combs — who also shared son Christian with Porter and has kids Justin and Chance from other relationships — delivered a eulogy for Porter at her Georgia funeral in November, he promised his children that he “will always take care of you.”

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Inset: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“I just want to say to my kids — Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy — your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you,” Combs said.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy’s Other Exes Pay Tribute to Kim Porter as They ‘Promise to Love and Protect’ Her Kids

He opened up about single parenthood in a Twitter video in December. “Thank y’all for all your prayers and support,” he said. “I’m now a part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy/daddy, daddy/mommy checking in.”

RELATED: Diddy Is ‘Devastated and Shocked’ About Ex Kim Porter’s Death at 47: ‘They Were Still a Family’

“Yeah so this daddy-mommy thing is beautiful,” he added. “I love it. You just have to get up early every morning — like, real early.”