See Diddy's Stunning Vanity Fair Portrait with Daughter Chance, 15, and Twins D'Lila and Jessie, 14

Diddy's girls are growing up fast!

For his Vanity Fair September 2021 cover story, Sean "Diddy" Combs, 51, posed for a father-daughter photo alongside 15-year-old Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 14. In the portrait, Diddy's daughters wear dresses by Maria Lucia Hohan styled with their own jewelry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the interview, Combs opened up about his life today, following the loss of Kim Porter, who is the mother of three of his children: Jessie and D'Lila, plus son Christian, 23.

"I am the happiest I've ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most," he said. As for losing Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018, Combs added, "I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. 'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time. ... I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Diddy Credit: Carlos “Kaito” Araujo/Vanity Fair

Combs, who is also dad to sons Quincy Brown, 30, and Justin Combs, 27, previously opened up about how being "sequestered" with his kids at home during the pandemic helped him make up for lost time.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he said. "I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family."

"For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person," Combs added.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remembers Kim Porter on the 2nd Anniversary of Her Death: 'Love You Forever'

In discussion with Vanity Fair, Combs also opened up about legally changing his middle name to "Love" earlier this year.

"Love is a mission," he said. "I feel like that's one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things. But besides that, we — the world — is different. We have the internet, we have the power, we have a culture, I have us on a five-year plan."