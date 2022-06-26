Everything to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family

The rapper, songwriter, and record executive will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26

Sean "Diddy" Combs has more children than nicknames.

The rapper, songwriter and record executive shares six children with three different women, though he has never been married.

Diddy himself was raised by his single mother after his father was murdered in 1974. He grew up and proved himself to be an exceptional student and leader at Howard University, where he majored in business administration, before dropping out to pursue a career at record label Uptown Records in the early 1990s.

Since then, Diddy, 52, has released six studio albums; founded his own record label, Bad Boy Records; helped launch the careers of Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey; and acted in dozens of films.

The hip-hop mogul has also gone by many nicknames throughout the years — including Puffy, P. Diddy, and Puff Daddy — and raised his six children. This year, Diddy is being honored at the 2022 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Sean Combs has cemented himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time," reads the blurb on Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award page on the BET website. "With an incomparable career that spans over three decades, Combs has amassed an unrivaled influence only matched by a proven ability to consistently innovate, evolve and boldly defy convention."

The award, which will be given to Diddy by the Black Entertainment Television network, is meant to honor Black musicians who have significantly shaped the industry culture, become a leader in their field, and inspired generations of people.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a June 13 BET article. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

Learn more about Diddy's family below.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Brown Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Quincy was born in 1991 to parents Kim Porter, a model, and Al B. Sure!, a singer, songwriter and record producer. He was named after his godfather, Quincy Jones, who was Al B. Sure!'s mentor. When Quincy was three, his mother began a relationship with Diddy, who eventually adopted Quincy. Diddy and Porter, who died in 2018, went on to have four more children together.

Today, Quincy is a successful actor, singer and model. He has appeared in films such as We the Party and Brotherly Love (in which he starred) and had a co-starring role in the TV musical drama Star. He has also released more than 10 popular singles, following in his father's footsteps.

Justin Combs

Justin Combs Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Justin is Diddy's first child with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton. Justin, who was born in 1993, gained international popularity in 2008 when he was shown on MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen with his father.

Justin attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where he earned a Bachelors degree in sociology while playing as a defensive back for the UCLA Bruins football team on a scholarship. In 2016, Justin graduated from UCLA and became the first member of the Combs family to graduate college.

The day after Justin's college graduation, Diddy posted some emotional captions to Instagram, writing "Never stop dreaming or believing!! Yesterday was one of the greatest days of my life! @princejdc I'm so proud of you!!"

Christian Combs

Christian Combs Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christian was born in 1994 shortly after Diddy started dating Porter and is the pair's first biological child together. Christian, a musical artist who now goes by the name King Combs, began his music career shortly after finishing high school. Inspired by his father, he began mixing rap and R&B styles to make his own music.

In 2019, he released his EP titled Cyncerely, C3, which features songs such as "Heaven Sent" and "Naughty." Aside from his music career, has also appeared in multiple TV shows, including Wild 'N Out and Making the Band.

Chance Combs

Chance Combs Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Chance was born in 2006 to Diddy and businesswoman Sarah Chapman, who had been a friend of Diddy's for years, although the pair never openly dated. The news of Chance's birth led to Porter declaring that Diddy betrayed her in their long-term on-and-off-again relationship and Diddy and Porter broke up.

Diddy and Chapman are still in communication, as they co-parent Chance, who is now 16. Diddy brought Chance as his date to the 2022 Oscars, where Chance shared in a red carpet interview with Laverne Cox that she is an aspiring actress, citing Zendaya as one of her biggest inspirations.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs

D'Lila Combs Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jessie Combs Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Five months after Chance was born, Diddy and Porter welcomed twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie. Despite the rift between their parents, D'Lila and Jessie were raised alongside their sister Chance. In April, the three teenagers appeared together at the Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

Diddy gushed over his three daughters after they did a Vanity Fair photoshoot with him in August 2021: "I'm so proud of you girls!!" he captioned a post on social media. "You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. I'm one of the luckiest men in the world!!"