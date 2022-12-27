Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of six after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 27, 2022 03:07 PM
Photo: Diddy/Instagram, Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time.

"Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes.

The second photo shows baby Love in a pink onesie and matching headband, sleeping sweetly on the producer's chest.

Diddy is a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

His other five children are twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 28.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

On Christmas, Diddy posed with all his children in a sweet matching pajama photo, where they stood around him as Diddy sat holding baby Love.

diddy christmas baby girl 2022
diddy/instagram

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he captioned the loving photo.

Last year, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Diddy continued. "For me, it's been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."

