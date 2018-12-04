Sean 'Diddy' Combs Details His First Day as Single Dad After Death of Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter

Following the unexpected death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter at age 47, Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking the challenge of becoming a single father in stride.

In a video the 49-year-old rapper tweeted Monday morning — which he captioned, “Day 1” — he describes how his “journey” is beginning.

The former couple had three biological children together: a son named Christian Casey, born in 1998, and twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who arrived nine years later. Combs also helped raise Porter’s first child, now 27-year-old Quincy Brown, from the age of 3. (His father is music producer Al B. Sure)

“Thank y’all for all y’all prayers and support,” the father of five says to the camera in the selfie-style clip. “I’m now a part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy/daddy, daddy/mommy checking in.”

Then, he added another caption that reads, “New day. New life new RESPONSIBILITIES. KIM I GOT THIS! Just like you taught me!” with the heart emoji.

“Yeah so this daddy-mommy thing is beautiful,” the Grammy winner continues. “I love it. You just have to get up early every morning — like, real early.”

He also described what becoming “daddy-mommy” means to him: “All my single mothers, they know what that is. Even some single fathers got to step up and play both roles. Mothers do it all the time.”

The producer added, “I was trained by the best! #KimPorter.”

After 10 years together, Porter and Combs called it quits in 2007.

“In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children,” Porter said in a statement at the time.

That same year, Porter revealed to Essence magazine that their relationship turned sour after rumors surfaced that Combs fathered a child with another woman. In 2006, Combs welcomed daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.

But Porter and Combs were able to patch up their relationship and remain close for the sake of their children.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women … The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them,” Combs previously told PEOPLE.

“We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me every day and we talk,” Porter added to Essence.

Combs is also father to 24-year-old son Justin with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim.

On Nov. 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

In a statement released to the Associated Press the next day, Porter’s family remembered her as “a loving mother and devoted friend.”

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter and Combs families said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”