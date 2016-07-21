'#FamilyFIRST!' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wishes Daughter Chance a Happy Birthday with Sweet Family Photo

Sean “Diddy” Combs has quite the busy life as a musician, record producer, actor and businessman, but his first priority is being a father to his six children — including Chance, Combs’ oldest daughter, who turned 10 on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday to my baby Chance!!!” the star tweeted Wednesday, alongside a photo of the birthday girl and three of her siblings: 9-year-old twin sisters D’Lila and Jessie and brother Christian, 18.

The photo’s focal point — aside from the grinning birthday girl — was a three-tiered pink cake, complete with a multicolored trim.

“#FamilyFIRST” and “#LOVE” were the hashtags Combs, 46, used to accompany his sweet message.

Chance is Combs’ only child with Sarah Chapman. D’Lila, Jessie and Christian are his children with ex-partner Kim Porter, while he also has two older sons, Justin and Quincy — the latter of whom is Porter’s son from a previous relationship.

The proud papa seems to enjoy any chance to show off his beautiful children. On July 11, the music mogul attended the VH1 Hip Hop Honors with all three of his daughters to pay tribute to his friend Lil’ Kim.

“#TEAMLOVE,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome, dressed to the nines and ready to celebrate.

“#familyFirst” and “#teamLove” were the similar captions Combs, who announced in April that he was retiring from music to focus on acting, used to accompany another recent photo of his three girls — this time depicting them hanging out with his mom, Janice Combs.

