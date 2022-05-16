Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who hosted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, had daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie at the event to cheer him on

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!

Sean "Diddy" Combs had some special guests in the audience while hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

Ahead of the big event, the rapper's three daughters, Chance, 16, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 15, walked the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, showing off their glamorous looks while posing for the camera.

While Chance looked chic in a black mini-dress adorned with feathers, D'Lila and Jessie opted for matching red sequined jumpsuits. In one photo from the evening, Chance smiles for the camera while D'Lila and Jessie each get ready to smooch Chance's cheeks.

Diddy, 52, is no stranger to the BBMAs stage, having won trophies in 1997 for top rap artist and top rap song ("I'll Be Missing You").

Last month, D'Lila and Jessie attended the Daily Front Row Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where they chose fun, matching mini dresses complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print.

They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks. The twins appeared at the event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel with their older sister Chance, who rocked a similar ensemble, only in pink and with more feather detailing.

Diddy also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the day and gave his daughters their flowers on social media. "I'm so proud of you girls!!" he captioned the clip. "You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. I'm one of the luckiest men in the world!!"

The Sean John designer has previously spoken out about the pride he feels watching his daughters grow into their own fashion icons.

He posted on Instagram last year after the trio walked a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana runway in Venice, Italy, sharing a photo of the four of them backstage before the Combs girls stomped the runway. "Words can't explain," Diddy captioned the shot. "LOVE."