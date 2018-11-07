Sean and Catherine Lowe's Son Isaiah Home From the Hospital After Spending the Weekend in ICU

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe’s son Isaiah Hendrix is officially out of the hospital.

Much like their smiley boy, the couple was thrilled to announce on Monday that their 5-month-old was finally home after spending the weekend in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“Isaiah’s back! And butt!” Catherine, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of Isaiah laying naked on his tummy and flashing a huge smile.

“Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us!” she continued. “Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy ❤️ Happy dimples all around!”

On Friday, Sean, 34, revealed that his son came down with a bad cough — which later turned into bronchiolitis — and was being treated in the pediatric ICU.

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he began the post, alongside a photo of his wife watching over Isaiah in a hospital bed.

“We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days,” the former Bachelor continued. “Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great.”

“We’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome,” Sean added.

As the weekend progressed, the former reality star kept his followers in the loop with his son’s medical condition, sharing a photo of Isaiah smiling in the hospital. “Guess who’s in good spirits today?” he wrote on Instagram.

Catherine did the same, posting a sweet selfie with Isaiah on Saturday. In it, she announced that the prayers and well wishes from their followers were working, as she kissed her son on the head.

“Holding my little one so so tight ❤️ Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working 😊” she wrote just two days ahead of Isaiah’s discharge.