Sean and Catherine Lowe's Son Isaiah Home From the Hospital After Spending the Weekend in ICU

Isaiah Lowe
Catherine Giudici/Instagram. Inset: Bill Matlock/ABC via Getty
placeholder
Joelle Goldstein
November 07, 2018 12:30 AM

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe’s son Isaiah Hendrix is officially out of the hospital.

Much like their smiley boy, the couple was thrilled to announce on Monday that their 5-month-old was finally home after spending the weekend in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“Isaiah’s back! And butt!” Catherine, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of Isaiah laying naked on his tummy and flashing a huge smile.

“Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us!” she continued. “Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy ❤️ Happy dimples all around!”

On Friday, Sean, 34, revealed that his son came down with a bad cough — which later turned into bronchiolitis — and was being treated in the pediatric ICU.

RELATED: Sean Lowe Reveals Son Isaiah Has Been Hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit for Bronchiolitis

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he began the post, alongside a photo of his wife watching over Isaiah in a hospital bed.

“We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days,” the former Bachelor continued. “Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen. He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great.”

“We’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome,” Sean added.

As the weekend progressed, the former reality star kept his followers in the loop with his son’s medical condition, sharing a photo of Isaiah smiling in the hospital. “Guess who’s in good spirits today?” he wrote on Instagram.

Catherine did the same, posting a sweet selfie with Isaiah on Saturday. In it, she announced that the prayers and well wishes from their followers were working, as she kissed her son on the head.

“Holding my little one so so tight ❤️ Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working 😊” she wrote just two days ahead of Isaiah’s discharge.

Sean and Catherine welcomed their second child on May 18. The couple also shares son Samuel Thomas, 2.

Bronchiolitis is a common lung infection that causes inflammation and congestion in the lung airways, according to Mayo Clinic. The infection usually affects young children and infants.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean and Catherine Lowe Family Goals

Generally, babies who are younger than three months old have a larger risk of contracting bronchiolitis because their lungs and immune systems have not completely developed.

While most children can fight off the illness on their own with home remedies, there is a small percentage — including Isaiah — who require hospitalization if eating, drinking or breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

Although there is no vaccine to prevent the infection, doctors suggest frequent hand-washing and receiving an annual flu shot for anyone older than six months.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.