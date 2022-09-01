Seal and Daughter Leni, 18, Smile Together in Sweet Photo at US Open in New York City

Seal and Leni Klum are getting in some quality time together in New York City.

The father-daughter duo attended the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, posing together in equally trendy outfits for a sweet photo. Leni kept it simple in an oversized black t-shirt and loose jeans with sneakers, while Seal wore a bucket hat, gray tee, white jeans and yellow sneakers.

The pair were among many celebs in Arthur Ashe stadium on Wednesday night to witness Serena Williams' second-round victory against Anett Kontaveit.

In addition to Leni, whom Seal adopted when she was 5 years old, the musician and ex Heidi Klum share three children: Lou, 12, Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Seal and Leni previously attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles together last fall. The British singer worked on the soundtrack of the Jeymes Samuel-directed Western film along with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, James Lassiter and more.

The appearance came a month after Leni opened up about how her budding modeling career was getting started long after she expressed interest in the industry, during an interview with Extra.

"I had grown up going to work with my mom," Leni explained of her natural interest in modeling. "Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling."

Following in her mother's footsteps, the teenager told the outlet that she's constantly getting tips about navigating the industry.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

"She's always telling me I need to have fun… She's always like 'Bounce around, have fun, be energetic, be excited.'"

Klum spoke with PEOPLE exclusively last February about what it's like watching Leni bloom as a model.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face," the America's Got Talent judge said.

"She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mindblowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set," added Klum.