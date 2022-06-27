10 Affordable Ways to Entertain Your Kids This Summer
No school, no problem! These easy ideas for screen-free summer fun will amuse kids of all ages, and don't even require filling up the family car with a tank of gas
Read at the Library
School might be out for summer, but learning is always in session. To stay engaged and prevent the "summer slide," which Scholastic defines as "a regression in academic proficiency due to summer break," sign up your student for your local library's summer reading program.
If your little learner needs more motivation, check out the reading programs coordinated by Barnes & Noble and Chuck E. Cheese, which offer free books and arcade tokens, respectively.
Join the Local Pool
Cowabunga! A membership to the local pool is a great outlet for summer fun for the whole family, whether you make it an all-day destination or unwind with a swim at the end of the day.
Promoting water safety, the Red Cross Centennial Campaign has compiled a list of low-cost swim lessons and water safety courses, as well as scholarship opportunities for lifeguard trainings across the country; check it out here.
Tour the Local Fire Station
You won't need a permission slip for this field trip! Contact your local fire department to arrange a visit to the station house, where kids can learn important fire safety lessons from first responders – and maybe even sit at the steering wheel of a real-life fire truck. Many cities also offer 'Touch a Truck' events throughout the year; contact your city hall to see if your town has one scheduled this summer.
Go Bowling
Older kids will enjoy getting competitive with a visit to the bowling alley, where the air conditioning is sure to be chilly even on the most sweltering days.
Better, the national Kids Bowl Free program might even cover your family's next trip to the local lanes. Strike!
Throw a Tie-Dye Party
Groovy! It's safe to say the psychedelic fashion trend of recent years is here to stay. Creative kids can try their eye for design with a backyard tie-dye takeover, reviving old T-shirts and accessories in a rainbow of shades. Amazon.com offers a host of affordable DIY kits.
Camp – in Your Own Backyard!
Who needs sleepaway camp? Pitch a fort to stargaze, catch lightning bugs and read a ghost story around the fire pit (or flashlight). Top it off with some homemade s'mores.
Perhaps the best part of all, the closest bathroom is the one inside your house.
Host a Lemonade Stand
Some call it a lemonade stand, others call it a lesson in business. Get your little learner to thinking entrepreneurially by mapping out what sweet treats you'll sell, when and where (with adult supervision, of course).
Sweetening the deal, Forbes points out that lemonade stands help teach initiative, drive and teamwork with siblings or friends, too. And donating proceeds to a local charity is a great way to show kids how easy it can be to give back.
Soak in Local History
Pencil in another field trip with a stop to a local historical site. See what's exciting near you on the National Registry of Historic Places or through the National Park Service, which will waive admission fees for all parks that charge it on Thursday, Aug. 4, in honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Write a Letter
Grandparents, aunts, uncles or friends who live a FaceTime call away will be delighted to find a picture, postcard or letter from little ones in their mailbox.
After you've put pen to paper, make the most of the activity by taking a walk to the post office.
Make Fruity Popsicles
When the heat can't be beat, head inside and whip up a batch of healthy ice pops that will be ready as soon as the freezer can chill them.
Young chefs can execute every step of making these easy kiwi, watermelon and very berry versions, best enjoyed sitting on the front steps at sunset.