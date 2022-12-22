Scout Willis Has a Very Relatable Reaction to Her Sister Rumer Willis Being Pregnant

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas revealed they are expecting via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday

By
Published on December 22, 2022 07:04 PM
Scout Willis
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Scout Willis had a hilarious and relatable reaction to sister Rumer Willis' pregnancy news.

In her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video shortly after her older sister announced she is pregnant with her first child and Scout's first niece or nephew.

In the video, Scout showed off her dog before panning over to her face where she revealed a blemish.

She jokingly wrote over the footage, "@rumerwillis is growing a baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base"

Scout Willis
Scout Willis/instagram

Rumer, 34, and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas revealed they are expecting via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

Scout reacted to the post, which featured a carousel of Rumer's baby bump photos, and commented, "I'm weep."

"I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party," she added.

The baby will be the first grandchild Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 60. The former couple also share daughter Tallulah. The Die Hard actor is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Moore also shared the news on Instagram, posting the same photos as her daughter and writing in the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Bruce, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, is "happy" about his new role.

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," the insider said. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

RELATED VIDEO: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.

On Wednesday, Moore shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for Rumer, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

