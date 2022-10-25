Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby, Son Merrick Avery: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Monday, Oct. 24

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 02:27 PM
scotty mccreery
Photo: scotty mccreery/instagram

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi are officially parents!

The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Merrick Avery McCreery, on Monday, Oct. 24, at 4:34 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina, they announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The infant, who will go by Avery, arrived 11 days early, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 21 inches at birth.

"Never known a love like this🥹 Merrick Avery McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love💙," the couple captioned a joint post sharing Avery's arrival. "Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God🙌🏼🙏🏼."

Baby Avery is named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, according to a press release.

"Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," Scotty, 29, said in the release. "We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Gabi was a total rock star during Avery's birth. I could not be more proud of her," he added. "She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom."

The star also noted that he's excited that his baby boy will carry on his family name. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery. It's up to Avery now," he shared.

The couple confirmed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE in June.

"We got a little man on the way," Scotty joyfully told PEOPLE at the time.

Detailing how he and Gabi have "always talked about" having children together, Scotty said, "We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life."

"We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

Sidney Ashton Photography
Scotty and Gabi McCreery. Sidney Ashton Photography

The singer, who tied the knot in June 2018, admitted he was surprised to discover they'd be welcoming a baby boy.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," Scotty explained. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

And though the pair would've been "stoked" with either a boy or girl, Scotty said he's looking forward to all the moments he and his son will share together.

"I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great]."

