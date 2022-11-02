Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate 'One Week with Our Little Pumpkin' Avery on Halloween

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi celebrated a special milestone on Halloween.

The festive night marked one week since the couple welcomed their baby boy, Merrick Avery. They marked the occasion by posing for a family photo, with Gabi sitting next to Scotty and holding Avery as the family dog, Moose, pokes his head between them.

"One week with our little pumpkin 🎃🧡," Gabi captioned the sweet shot, where she and Scotty wear matching Jack-o-Lantern t-shirts as Avery wears an orange-striped Jack-o-Lantern onesie.

She also joked that, "Moose is still a little spooked by the newest family addition 👻😅."

Baby Avery is named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, according to a press release shared when the couple announced his birth.

"Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," Scotty, 29, said in the release. "We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives."

"Gabi was a total rock star during Avery's birth. I could not be more proud of her," he added. "She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom."

The star also noted that he's excited that his baby boy will carry on his family name. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery. It's up to Avery now," he shared.

scotty mccreery/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, McCreery talked about high points of his year.

"I've known since February that I'm gonna be a father by the end of the year — and then having my biggest song with 'Damn Strait' at the same time," he said, "I don't think I've stopped smiling all year."

He and Gabi also plan to outfit his tour bus with a crib so they can take the baby on the road. McCreery said he's already received some guidance from Brett Young, who has adapted his bus for his wife and two daughters. "It's doable," said McCreery. "We just have to find what works for us."