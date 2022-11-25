Celebrity Parents Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery in October By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 02:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Scotty McCreery Instagram Scotty McCreery is celebrating a special Thanksgiving. The country singer and wife Gabi shared scenes on Instagram of the first Thanksgiving since they've welcomed son Merrick Avery, 4 weeks. The couple was joined by other members of the family in a sweet porch swing photo, where the newborn sleeps while leaning against Gabi's arm. "Happy Thanksgiving, yall! 🦃🍁," he captioned the shot. Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Scotty McCreery Instagram Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about his single "It Matters to Her," the singer, 29, opened up about his new family of three. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy," McCreery told PEOPLE. "It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery's arrival." The sweet clip begins with a digital scrapbook and reveals that Gabi learned she was pregnant on Feb. 25. As the time goes by, viewers see the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — getting ultrasounds, assembling various baby toys and setting up their nursery, which McCreery told PEOPLE last month is Winnie the Pooh-themed. Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate 'One Week with Our Little Pumpkin' Avery on Halloween scotty mccreery/instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The "Damn Strait" singer said the song is all about the lessons he's learned as a husband in his four years of marriage. "I'm still learning, trust me — got a long way to go," he said. "But it's what I've learned so far. We put it all into a song, and it's got a little kind of country vibe that I grew up with, and I just love it. I turn it up whenever it's on the radio." The American Idol alum will release a deluxe version of Same Truck with six new songs on Friday. He teased to PEOPLE last month that his next record will "have a baby song or two."