Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery in October

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 02:05 PM
Happy Thanksgiving, yall!
Photo: Scotty McCreery Instagram

Scotty McCreery is celebrating a special Thanksgiving.

The country singer and wife Gabi shared scenes on Instagram of the first Thanksgiving since they've welcomed son Merrick Avery, 4 weeks.

The couple was joined by other members of the family in a sweet porch swing photo, where the newborn sleeps while leaning against Gabi's arm.

"Happy Thanksgiving, yall! 🦃🍁," he captioned the shot.

Welcome home, Avery!
Scotty McCreery Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about his single "It Matters to Her," the singer, 29, opened up about his new family of three.

"To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy," McCreery told PEOPLE. "It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery's arrival."

The sweet clip begins with a digital scrapbook and reveals that Gabi learned she was pregnant on Feb. 25.

As the time goes by, viewers see the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — getting ultrasounds, assembling various baby toys and setting up their nursery, which McCreery told PEOPLE last month is Winnie the Pooh-themed.

scotty mccreery
scotty mccreery/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Damn Strait" singer said the song is all about the lessons he's learned as a husband in his four years of marriage.

"I'm still learning, trust me — got a long way to go," he said. "But it's what I've learned so far. We put it all into a song, and it's got a little kind of country vibe that I grew up with, and I just love it. I turn it up whenever it's on the radio."

The American Idol alum will release a deluxe version of Same Truck with six new songs on Friday.

He teased to PEOPLE last month that his next record will "have a baby song or two."

Related Articles
Welcome home, Avery!
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate 'One Week with Our Little Pumpkin' Avery on Halloween
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate 'One Week with Our Little Pumpkin' Avery on Halloween
scotty mccreery
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby, Son Merrick Avery: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Tessa Hilton Shares Son Caspian's First Halloween Costume, Baby Yoda
Barron Hilton Shares Intimate Photos of His and Wife Tessa's First Thanksgiving as a Family of 4
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
Pregnant Hunter McGrady Expresses Gratitude for Son Hudson on Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful Boy'
Pregnant Hunter McGrady Expresses Gratitude for Son Hudson on Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful Boy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4
Scotty McCreery and Gabi McCreery pregnant
Riding High on Five No. 1s, Scotty McCreery Now Awaits Fatherhood: 'I Don't Think I've Stopped Smiling'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
Emily Maynard rollout
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
Sidney Ashton Photography
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby — a Boy!: 'We Got a Little Man on the Way'
Gabby Barrett baby
'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Their Second Baby Together
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark acknowledges the crowd after losing her Women's Singles third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day five of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne
Caroline Wozniacki and Husband David Lee Welcome Second Baby, Son James: 'Family of 4'
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline