Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video

Published on November 14, 2022 11:00 AM

Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her."

The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep.

"To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy," McCreery, 29, tells PEOPLE. "It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery's arrival."

The sweet clip begins with a digital scrapbook and reveals that Gabi learned she was pregnant on Feb. 25.

As the time goes by, viewers see the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — getting ultrasounds, assembling various baby toys and setting up their nursery, which McCreery told PEOPLE last month is Winnie the Pooh-themed.

Welcome home, Avery!
Scotty McCreery Instagram

In one clip, they share the happy news with their yellow Lab, Moose, and stage a cute photoshoot that features the pup reading a book called What to Expect When Your Humans are Expecting.

McCreery and Gabi spend the summer on various vacations, and they even let their baby listen to Dad's music on a vinyl record.

The scrapbook ends with a sweet photo of newborn Merrick, who is named after Gabi's dad and will go by his middle name, Avery.

McCreery wrote "It Matters to Her" with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller, and told reporters in October that it came to be just as he was set to wrap recording on his fifth album Same Truck.

"We had the songs picked, and I called my label that night — I was in my gym, and I was working out, and I had the song playing on repeat. Rhett Akins had just sent me his demo," he recalled. "I was like, 'Dang, I think I really like this ... we gotta record this.'"

The "Damn Strait" singer said the song is all about the lessons he's learned as a husband in his four years of marriage.

"I'm still learning, trust me — got a long way to go," he said. "But it's what I've learned so far. We put it all into a song, and it's got a little kind of country vibe that I grew up with, and I just love it. I turn it up whenever it's on the radio."

The American Idol alum will release a deluxe version of Same Truck with six new songs on Friday.

He teased to PEOPLE last month that his next record will "have a baby song or two."

