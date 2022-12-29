Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card

Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father.

On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram.

In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they adorably refer to by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with Gabby wearing a chocolate-colored dress and McCreery in a tan-color pullover sweater.

The parents coordinated with their Christmas tree, which was filled with matching ornaments.

The photo shows the holiday card positioned on top of a red gift bag as their dog, Moose McCreery, looks straight at the camera. The family also gave a peek at the back of the card, which showed close-up snaps of baby Avery.

In one snap, he lies with his eyes closed next to the family's Christmas tree and rests next to Moose in the other. The family included Avery's birth weight, 7 lbs. and 3 oz., and text that says, "Sending love from our family to yours this Christmas season! Love, Scotty, Gabby, Avery & Moose."

They captioned the Instagram photo: "Favorite Christmas cards yet😁 @minted 🎄🎅🏻🎄."

With 2022 coming to a close, the new dad reflected on his year in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE after touching down in Las Vegas for his inaugural show since the birth of his son.

"This is my first trip away from home since he's been born, so getting to the airport and saying goodbye to him was definitely the toughest. It really hit me this morning," he shared.

"Honestly, it's been emotional," he continued. "The first time was definitely a little sad, but luckily, Avery had his best night of sleep on record so far. He slept for five hours straight, so we actually got a relatively good night's sleep and that helped Gabi on her first day by herself with the baby, and it helped me as I was going away. I think Avery knew what he was doing!"

Scotty and Gabi McCreery with son Avery.

In the music video for his single "It Matters to Her," which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep.

"To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy," McCreery expressed to PEOPLE. "It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery's arrival."

The sweet clip begins with a digital scrapbook and reveals that Gabi learned she was pregnant on Feb. 25.