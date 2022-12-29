Celebrity Parents Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 29, 2022 12:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: scotty mccreery/Instagram Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they adorably refer to by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with Gabby wearing a chocolate-colored dress and McCreery in a tan-color pullover sweater. The parents coordinated with their Christmas tree, which was filled with matching ornaments. Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love' The photo shows the holiday card positioned on top of a red gift bag as their dog, Moose McCreery, looks straight at the camera. The family also gave a peek at the back of the card, which showed close-up snaps of baby Avery. In one snap, he lies with his eyes closed next to the family's Christmas tree and rests next to Moose in the other. The family included Avery's birth weight, 7 lbs. and 3 oz., and text that says, "Sending love from our family to yours this Christmas season! Love, Scotty, Gabby, Avery & Moose." They captioned the Instagram photo: "Favorite Christmas cards yet😁 @minted 🎄🎅🏻🎄." Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving With 2022 coming to a close, the new dad reflected on his year in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE after touching down in Las Vegas for his inaugural show since the birth of his son. "This is my first trip away from home since he's been born, so getting to the airport and saying goodbye to him was definitely the toughest. It really hit me this morning," he shared. "Honestly, it's been emotional," he continued. "The first time was definitely a little sad, but luckily, Avery had his best night of sleep on record so far. He slept for five hours straight, so we actually got a relatively good night's sleep and that helped Gabi on her first day by herself with the baby, and it helped me as I was going away. I think Avery knew what he was doing!" Scotty and Gabi McCreery with son Avery. Sidney Ashton Photography Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the music video for his single "It Matters to Her," which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy," McCreery expressed to PEOPLE. "It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery's arrival." The sweet clip begins with a digital scrapbook and reveals that Gabi learned she was pregnant on Feb. 25.