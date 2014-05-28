Scott Wolf Welcomes Daughter Lucy Marie

The actor welcomed his third child, daughter Lucy Marie Wolf, with wife Kelley on Saturday, May 24, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

It’s official: Scott Wolf is back to being a party of five.

The actor welcomed his third child, daughter Lucy Marie Wolf, with wife Kelley on Saturday, May 24, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Lucy arrived at 8:48 a.m. weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was welcomed by big brothers Miller William, 18 months, and Jackson Kayse, 5.

Baby girl had her doting dad wrapped around her finger even before she was born. When the Perception recurring star, 45, announced in November that he and his wife were expecting, he admitted defeat.



“She will own me. I’m already mad at my boys,” he joked.

This summer, Wolf joins the cast of NBC’s The Night Shift for a four episode guest arc, while Perception returns for its third season June 17 on TNT.

