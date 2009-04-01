Scott Wolf Welcomes Son Jackson Kayse
Advertisement
|
scott_wolf150.jpg
Actor Scott Wolf is a dad! The proud papa and his wife, Real World: New Orleans alum Kelley, welcomed their first child Sunday, March 22nd, the couple reveal. Baby boy Jackson Kayse Wolf weighed in at 7 lbs. “Kelley and I are having the time of our lives,” Scott shares.
The pregnancy was announced in November, with Scott revealing that baby-on-the-way was a boy. Later that month, Scott dished on Kelley’s pregnancy, saying “the whole nine-month business seems way too long!” In February, the expectant mama showed off her burgeoning belly while out hitting the shops with Scott.
Following
Source: PEOPLE