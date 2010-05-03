Scott Stapp Won't Gain Pregnancy Pounds

He may be in charge of wife Jaclyn's pregnancy requests, but Scott Stapp won't be packing on the sympathy pounds!

“I get late night cravings of chocolate and sometimes I have a craving for cheeseburgers. It’s like, ‘Baby, I need a bowl of ice cream’ or ‘Can you run to Steak ‘n Shake for me?'” the expectant mom told PEOPLE Moms & Babies at Sunday’s Pregnancy Awareness Month kick-off event.

“He’s been so gracious to get up late at night.”

But despite indulging in her sudden cravings, Jaclyn, who’s due with a boy in July, has managed to stay in shape — and has motivated Scott to do the same.

“She’s so in shape and eats right — it keeps me in line,” laughs the singer.



That said, the Creed frontman — dad to daughter Milán Hayat, 3, and son Jagger, 11 — hasn’t completely escaped the side effects of pregnancy!

“I think I’ve had sympathy headaches and sympathy stomach pains and sympathy restless nights,” he admits.

Grateful to have moved past the nausea and body transformations of the first trimester — which she cites as the “worst part” of her pregnancy — Jaclyn is embracing the final months before delivering her son, whom the couple have named Daniel.

“I think the best part is just knowing that this creation, this little life, is growing inside me,” says Jaclyn.

“Feeling the movements and the bumps — it’s just indescribable.”