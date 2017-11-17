Baby Anthony joins Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's kids Daniel, 7, and Milán, 10, plus the Creed and Art of Anarchy frontman's son Jagger, 19

Scott Stapp‘s arms are wide open to fatherhood once again.

The Creedand Art of Anarchyvocalist’s wife Jaclyn has given birth to the couple’s third child together: a baby boy named Anthony Issa Stapp, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Anthony made his debut on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 21 inches.

“We are so overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness. This has been a truly divine moment for our entire family. We feel so blessed!” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively of their son, who was born at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Anthony makes five in the household of Scott, 44, and Jaclyn, 37, who also share 7-year-old son Daniel Issam and daughter Milán Hayat, 10. Scott is also dad to son Jagger, 19.

Scott Stapp, wife Jaclyn and their children Daniel and Milán

The Stapps revealed that they were going to be adding to their family exclusively to PEOPLE in June, sharing sweet snaps from a maternity photo shoot. “This is such a gift,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE at the time. “We truly couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

“This is a huge surprise, and a blessing, and a miracle,” said Jaclyn, a former Miss New York USA who models and runs a children’s charity, the CHARM Foundation. “We thought we were done with diapers and pacifiers. This surprise fell into our lap, and we are just on cloud nine!”

Added Scott, “It’s amazing. We just bought a new home and moved in. We were getting settled, and then we found out about the baby. The kids were jumping up and down. It’s so cute to see them. Every day, our 7-year-old runs up to Jaclyn and puts his head on her belly and talks to the baby!”

Scott Stapp, wife Jaclyn and their children Daniel and Milán

Scott and Jaclyn told their kids they would be getting a baby brother in late August, during an onstage moment that will likely go down as one of the most memorable in the family’s history.

“There’s something important I want to share with you guys,” Stapp said to the cheering crowd in Austin, Texas. “Many of you may know this, but some of you may not. But my wife Jaclyn and I are expecting a new baby.”

“Now we want to share something very special to our family with you guys tonight. We’re gonna find out the gender of the baby right now,” he added after bringing Daniel and Milán onstage, revealing after a countdown, “It’s a boy.”

After the reveal, Stapp performed “With Arms Wide Open” — the Creed song he wrote when he found out that he was going to be a dad for the first time, to Jagger.

Scott Stapp, wife Jaclyn and their children Daniel and Milán

Scott, Jaclyn, Daniel and Milán celebrated the youngest member of the family’s impending arrival with a “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October, featuring elegant gold and blue detailing throughout everything from the flowers to the food, drinks and even desserts.

“We chose the name Anthony, which was Scott’s birth name until about 12 years of age, when he was adopted,” Jaclyn told PEOPLE at the time, sharing exclusive photos from the event.

The new mother of three has opened up about her pregnancy in multiple blogs for PEOPLE over the past few months. In her latest installment, she admitted that the waiting game had been difficult.

“While this sweet child wants out, his kicks and turns — not to mention his pressure on my bladder at 2 a.m. — remind me of how ready I feel to welcome him to the family,” Jaclyn wrote.