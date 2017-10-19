The moniker Scott and Jaclyn Stapp chose for their son on the way "was Scott's birth name until about 12 hours of age, when he was adopted," Jaclyn says

Prince in Waiting! Inside Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's 'Royal' Baby Shower - and What They'll Name Their Son on the Way

Jaclyn and Scott Stapp will soon have a new little prince to love!

The Creed and Art of Anarchy frontman and his wife celebrated their son on the way with a “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower at the LaurelBrooke Club House in Franklin, Tennessee. Held on Oct. 7, the party featured regal blue and gold detailing throughout everything from the flowers to the food, drinks and even desserts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When I entered the room. I was blown away by the exquisite decor, elegant draperies and all the royal glitz and glam,” Jaclyn tells PEOPLE of the Premier W.E.D.-designed shower, sharing exclusive photos of the couple and their children Daniel Issam, 7, and Milán Hayat, 10.

“What was amazing was having several handsome princes walking around serving hors d’oeuvres,” she adds, referring to the men in “princely” attire who attended to guests throughout the event.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby Shower Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Scott and Jaclyn Stapp Baby Gender Reveal



The Stapp family’s 50 guests — including Jaclyn’s mom and her four sisters from out-of-state — were treated to a prosecco bar and delicious noshing spread fit for royalty, featuring chicken and waffles, candied bacon Boursin-stuffed figs and mini avocado tempura tacos from Chef’s Market Café & Catering.

For those with a sweet tooth, Sugar Buff crafted custom “Royal Prince” cookies, shaped like onesies, bottles and rattles and decorated meticulously in blue and gold crown detail.

“There was a little something there for everyone,” Jaclyn, 37, tells PEOPLE of the food. “As a pregnant mom, everything was so delicious I devoured everything twice!”

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Between bites, the big-siblings-to-be were huge helpers — especially the couple’s daughter! “It filled my heart with so much joy having my 10-year-old BFF and daughter Milán host, cut the cake and mingle with the guests as they arrived,” says Jaclyn. “She was such a big girl, and Mommy’s little helper.”

Speaking of the elegant confectionery jewel of the event, it was a three-tier chocolate and strawberry creation by Ivey Cake that “was incredibly presented and so mouth-watering,” according to Jaclyn.

“It was designed with such detail with the little crowns and ornate elegance that I envisioned, and they made it happen!” she praises of the cake, which featured blue and gold crowns and an embossed “S” for Stapp.

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

The little boy on the way will be named Anthony, Jaclyn confirms to PEOPLE — and admits there’s an extremely special story behind the choice. “We chose the name Anthony, which was Scott’s birth name until about 12 years of age, when he was adopted,” she explains of her husband, 44.

Little Anthony is already set up in style, too. Due to a bevy of “most generous” and “thoughtful” people in his family’s life, Jaclyn says he has received items like “customized monogrammed baby clothes — and of course, all the cute baby rockstar swag.”

The couple didn’t tear into their baubles during the event, though. “We chose not to do the traditional gift opening, but to [instead] do a keepsake card with a personal note from each guest to baby Anthony,” Jaclyn says.

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

Jaclyn Stapp Baby ShowerCredit: Kristin Vanzant Photography Credit: Kristin Vanzant Photography

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



Between the elaborate decor, delicious food and heartwarming company, the day is not one the Stapp family will forget anytime soon.

“The grand finale was listening to my mom’s endearing toast that had me laughing and teary-eyed at the same time,” Jaclyn recalls. “This was my first real baby shower, and to be surrounded by the people I love with close friends and family are unforgettable memories and a day I will always cherish and remember for baby Anthony.”

She adds, “I am physically so ready to meet our angel, and we are sitting back with anticipation and open arms ready for our little Anthony.”

For more details on Scott and Jaclyn Stapp’s growing family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.