Meet Anthony Issa! Scott and Jaclyn Stapp Share First Family Photos with Newborn Son

Baby Anthony's first family photo shoot with dad Scott Stapp, mom Jaclyn and siblings Daniel and Milan took place 12 days after his Nov. 16 birth

Welcome to the world, Anthony Issa!

Jaclyn and Scott Stapp‘s newborn baby boy — who arrived Nov. 16 — is the star in a beautiful new series of family photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Shot by Brooke Kelly Photography on Nov. 28 in Franklin, Tennessee, the sweet snaps also feature two of Anthony’s siblings: the couple’s 7-year-old son Daniel Issam and daughter Milán Hayat, 10. (The Creed and Art of Anarchy singer, 44, is also dad to 19-year-old son Jagger.)

“Our newborn shoot was inspired to capture the innocence and awe of a newborn, as well as little Anthony’s scrunchy little face, sweet wrinkles and rolls! He’s so adorable,” Jaclyn tells PEOPLE.

Adds Scott, “Jaclyn and I are still in awe of our sweet little Anthony and reminded of the deep love and strength we have for each other. It was a very serene and beautiful photo shoot for all of us.”

“Our entire family is celebrating this special Christmas holiday with our little gift from God,” Jaclyn says. “Daniel and Milán were so thrilled to finally have a new baby brother that we included them as much as possible in sibling poses. Daniel couldn’t stop kissing and cuddling with Anthony.”

Anthony Issa Stapp

Scott Stapp, son Anthony and wife Jaclyn

“We are so overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness. This has been a truly divine moment for our entire family. We feel so blessed!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively of their son following his birth at Williamson Medical Center, also located in Franklin.

Scott and Jaclyn revealed their surprise baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in June, with the Grammy winner calling it “such a gift” for his family.

“We truly couldn’t be happier or more excited,” he said, with Jaclyn adding, “We’ll have to balance everything, but I’m not that worried about it. We’re ready to do this!”

In August, the couple revealed to their kids onstage during Scott’s show in Austin, Texas, that their sibling on the way would be a boy. The whole family then celebrated little Anthony’s impending arrival with a “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October.

Milán, Anthony and Daniel Stapp

Scott Stapp and son Anthony

During the final few months of her pregnancy, Jaclyn — a former Miss New York USA — blogged for PEOPLE about the experience of adding to her family again, including how she was handling her changing figure this time around.

“I have to shake my head and laugh because more than ever, my body is becoming a blimp with this pregnancy!” she wrote in November, sharing that one of her keys to feeling good was prenatal yoga.

“For me, being healthy is a lifestyle, and I try to get my fitness on between being on the road with my husband, modeling, charity work and a dozen other things along with being a mom,” Jaclyn added. “All of this has taught me to make my own opportunities to exercise wherever I am.”

For more on Scott and Jaclyn Stapp’s adorable growing family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.