Scott Speedman on Expecting His First Baby with Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann: 'I'm Ready!'

Scott Speedman is pretty busy these days with a part on season 3 of Netflix's hit series You and a much-anticipated return to Grey's Anatomy.

But the actor will soon have his hands full with a different kind of role when he welcomes his first child any day now.

"I'm tremendously excited," says Speedman, 46, who is expecting a daughter with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann. "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

Hofmann "is amazing," says Speedman. "I'm aware that I don't have to do the heavy lifting so I'm a coach and support team for my girl. We're just trying to get everything ready."

When it comes to balancing new fatherhood and his packed shooting schedule, "we'll see how it goes, work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid," Speedman says.

Ultimately, "I have no idea what's coming," the actor admits. "But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I'm excited to find out."